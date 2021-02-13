BT Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,116 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 139,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 177,471 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,299,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 19,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $53.23 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $243.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

