BT Wealth Management LLC Has $488,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $337.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.42 and a 200-day moving average of $368.35. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $439.29. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

