BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) vs. Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Head-To-Head Survey

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BSQUARE and Cardtronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardtronics 1 5 2 0 2.13

Cardtronics has a consensus price target of $41.20, suggesting a potential upside of 6.10%. Given Cardtronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardtronics is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Profitability

This table compares BSQUARE and Cardtronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -5.92% -25.77% -10.33% Cardtronics 1.92% 18.43% 3.20%

Risk and Volatility

BSQUARE has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardtronics has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BSQUARE and Cardtronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $59.28 million 1.75 -$9.18 million N/A N/A Cardtronics $1.35 billion 1.28 $48.27 million $2.16 17.98

Cardtronics has higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of BSQUARE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Cardtronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cardtronics beats BSQUARE on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers B2IQ Imaging and Recovery Tool, a turnkey utility for managing the operating system image of a Windows-based device; and B2IQ Field Upgrade Tool, a streamlined utility for remote and cloud-based upgrades of Windows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) appliances and devices. It also provides B2IQ Edge and Cloud Suite, a collection of software components that securely connects edge devices and non-connected assets to the cloud; B2IQ Cloud Base that offers automatic registration of B2IQ Edge devices with the cloud; B2IQ Edge, a compact and edge client that supports bi-directional communication between devices, sensors, and cloud components; B2IQ Gateway, which supports bi-directional communication between constrained devices and the cloud; and B2IQ Edge Modules that includes B2IQ Modbus connector for industrial assets, the B2IQ Canbus connector for automotive assets, and the B2IQ SAE 1939 Canbus connector for diesel assets. In addition, the company offers various professional services, such as operating system (OS) upgrade and porting, embedded OS support, field upgrade consulting, OS lockdown, and Microsoft Azure Sphere engineering services, as well as Windows 10 Internet of Things (IoT) enterprise training services. Further, it develops, deploys, and operates IoT systems for various businesses. The company serves OEMs, original design manufacturers, corporate enterprises, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos. It also provides transaction processing, cash and cash delivery management, supply, and telecommunications, as well as routine and technical maintenance services for ATMs; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that offer transaction processing services to its network of ATMS, as well as other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company provides processing services for issuers of debit cards; and owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, digital banks, financial technology companies, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of April 1, 2020, it provided services to approximately 285,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

