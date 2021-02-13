Bryan Preeshl Sells 1,657 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bryan Preeshl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $479,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after buying an additional 1,725,653 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,662,088 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after buying an additional 1,522,390 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after buying an additional 1,309,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

