Brokers Offer Predictions for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.66.

FIS opened at $135.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of -753.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

