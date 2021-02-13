Brokerages Set Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target at $5.65

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DALXF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Desjardins increased their price target on Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

