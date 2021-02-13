Brokerages Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Target Price at $93.56

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.56.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after buying an additional 18,690,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,380,000 after buying an additional 395,114 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,526,000 after buying an additional 348,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,888. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $88.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

