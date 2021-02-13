Brokerages Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Target Price at $93.56

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.56.
PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.
In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PCAR stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,888. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $88.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
