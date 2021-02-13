Brokerages Set Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) PT at $59.71

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTS. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 357,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.3962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,929 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,600,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,596,000 after purchasing an additional 417,181 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Fortis by 42.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,540 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,977,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,502,000 after acquiring an additional 154,293 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after acquiring an additional 546,823 shares during the period. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

