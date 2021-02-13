Brokerages Set Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Target Price at $1,895.17

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,895.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of CABO traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,056.79. 16,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,083.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1,946.45. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total value of $70,998.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Johnson sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,965.61, for a total transaction of $1,371,995.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,831.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,054. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 355.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,205,000 after buying an additional 86,256 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,452.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 70,454 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC grew its position in Cable One by 20,879.8% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after acquiring an additional 35,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cable One by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

