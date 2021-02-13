Brokerages Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target at $50.23

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,666,973. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BOOT opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.