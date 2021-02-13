Brokerages Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Target Price at $62.40

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BERY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,045. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $61.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.