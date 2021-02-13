Brokerages Set BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Target Price at $8.62

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLU. Evercore ISI began coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of BLU stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. 1,501,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,180. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $294.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 190,199.98%. Equities analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 94.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

