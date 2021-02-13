Brokerages Set Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) PT at $23.40

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Athenex in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Athenex in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Athenex alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Athenex by 29.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Athenex during the third quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Athenex during the third quarter worth $27,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athenex stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. Athenex has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.