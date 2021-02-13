Brokerages Expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SWK will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SWK.

Get SWK alerts:

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. SWK had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SWK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SWK by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SWK by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SWK by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SWK by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 584,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKH stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,835. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. SWK has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SWK (SWKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.