Brokerages Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.76.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,140,761.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $395.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.78. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $397.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of -127.46 and a beta of 1.50.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.