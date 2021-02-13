Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.12 Million

Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to report $53.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.30 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $199.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $199.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.34 million to $235.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $936.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.72) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSGE. Macquarie lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.89.

Shares of MSGE traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.02. 195,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.06 and its 200 day moving average is $82.37. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $172.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.08.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.