Brokerages Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to post sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $6.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

GPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,910,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 60,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 451,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 118,453 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.68. 3,948,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,216. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

