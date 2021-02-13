Brokerages Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $558.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will announce sales of $558.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $538.20 million and the highest is $573.90 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $441.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $52.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

SNBR traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.79. 265,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,647. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,783 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.