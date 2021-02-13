Brokerages Anticipate Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to post $5.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.65 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $6.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $10.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $14.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $33.36 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $51.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

SELB has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 40,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 997.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 146,180 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $771,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 851,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,200. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $495.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.18.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.