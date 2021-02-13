Brokerages Anticipate Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KIN. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

NASDAQ:KIN opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.19. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.64.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 13,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $65,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $1,104,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,564 shares of company stock worth $1,365,438. Company insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

