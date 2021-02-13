Brokerages Anticipate GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report sales of $124.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.31 million to $127.60 million. GreenSky posted sales of $133.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $519.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $515.82 million to $523.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $583.88 million, with estimates ranging from $579.20 million to $588.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GSKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

Shares of GSKY opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

In other GreenSky news, insider Dennis I. Kelly purchased 27,000 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $109,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 184,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,848.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 54.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 29.1% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 5,291,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after buying an additional 1,191,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after buying an additional 111,045 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 67.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 942,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 379,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 7.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 25,022 shares during the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.