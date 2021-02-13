Brokerages Anticipate Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to Post $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Essent Group reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essent Group.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

ESNT stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 669,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,002. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $230,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,743,979.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

