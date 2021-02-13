Brokerages Anticipate Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Airgain.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Airgain from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Airgain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 76,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,056. The company has a market capitalization of $259.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.59 and a beta of 1.31. Airgain has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Airgain by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Airgain by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 22,842 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Airgain by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

