BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in STERIS by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after buying an additional 81,956 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management increased its holdings in STERIS by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 12,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,425,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 67,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.40.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $183.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.16. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $203.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

