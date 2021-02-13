BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 251 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,997 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after acquiring an additional 753,466 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after acquiring an additional 249,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after acquiring an additional 225,611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,799,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 54,623 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.07.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $385.40 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $391.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.83 and a 200-day moving average of $340.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

