BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $102.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

In other news, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,437. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

