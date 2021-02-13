BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

