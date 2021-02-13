BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,117 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,245,000 after purchasing an additional 659,224 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,443,000 after purchasing an additional 554,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 812,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,002,000 after purchasing an additional 485,086 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DELL opened at $80.05 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,452,970.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,722,695 shares of company stock worth $124,809,126. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

