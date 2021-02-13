British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,920 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been assigned a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BATS. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,511.83 ($45.88).

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,714.50 ($35.47) on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The stock has a market cap of £62.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,734.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,678.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

