Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Santander raised shares of Braskem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reissued a sector outperform rating on shares of Braskem in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Braskem currently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE:BAK opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. Braskem has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Braskem will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 37.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 21.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,281,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

