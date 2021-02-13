Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report $124.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.18 million and the highest is $125.73 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $145.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $496.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $486.76 million to $504.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $516.27 million, with estimates ranging from $509.26 million to $522.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDN. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Shares of BDN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. 1,201,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,623. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

In related news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5,557.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

