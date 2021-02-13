Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.16.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,115.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 37,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $1,501,776.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,669 shares of company stock worth $5,554,474 in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

BYD traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.09. The company had a trading volume of 399,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,663. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

