Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.16.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th.
In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,115.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 37,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $1,501,776.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,669 shares of company stock worth $5,554,474 in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BYD traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.09. The company had a trading volume of 399,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,663. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
