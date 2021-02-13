Boston Partners Purchases 601,033 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 155.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 601,033 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $55,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,686,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $61,232,000 after purchasing an additional 418,568 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,649,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,048.8% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,275 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after buying an additional 277,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $74.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $80.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $185,490.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,334 in the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.48.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

