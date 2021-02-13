Boston Partners Purchases 24,077 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,077 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.84% of PPD worth $99,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PPD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $38.04.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

