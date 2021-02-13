Boston Partners Has $75.96 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.15% of Boston Scientific worth $75,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $872,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,155,000 after purchasing an additional 231,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,767,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,092 shares of company stock worth $2,881,673 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.