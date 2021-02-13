Boston Partners Has $69.76 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 716,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,916 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $69,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $996,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 40.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 278,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARW opened at $105.08 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $108.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

