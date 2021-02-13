Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,942,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,665,365 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $109,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VLO opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2,157.28, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.