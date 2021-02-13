Boston Partners Buys 14,304 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,017,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $84,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $86.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.46.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.