BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.