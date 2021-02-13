Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Lowered to C$0.65 at TD Securities

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BBD.B. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.10 to C$0.57 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.43 to C$0.55 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.68.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$0.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.44. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$1.82.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

