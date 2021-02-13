BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 304.5% from the January 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEO. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1,166.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 132,472 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.63. 116,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,228. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $9.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

