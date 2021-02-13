BMO Capital Markets Trims Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Target Price to C$20.00

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets to C$20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:EQX opened at C$12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.60 and a 1 year high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.