BMO Capital Markets Trims Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) Target Price to $20.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EQX has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.