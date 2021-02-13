Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Short Interest Update

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the January 14th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE BOAC opened at $10.99 on Friday. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

