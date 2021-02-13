Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. 245,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,850. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a current ratio of 206.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 23.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.