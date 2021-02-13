Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $111.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blueprint Medicines' lead product Ayvakit is approved to treat PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST). Its efforts to expand the drug’s label are encouraging too. Ayvakit is also being studied for advanced, indolent and smoldering forms of systemic mastocytosis. A tentative label expansion of the drug will drive growth. Moreover, its second drug Gavreto, which is co-developed with Roche is approved for two types of cancer indications. Further, other pipeline candidates are progressing well. However, the company is heavily dependent on partners for collaboration revenues as Ayvakit and Gavreto got approved only recently. The recent pipeline and regulatory setbacks are an added concern. Estimates looks stable ahead of Q4 results. Blueprint Medicines has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.87.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $96.97 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.37.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $599,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,576 shares of company stock worth $2,652,123. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,223,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $30,577,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,048,000 after purchasing an additional 268,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,149,000 after purchasing an additional 251,884 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 470,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,765,000 after purchasing an additional 215,490 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

