Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Hits Market Cap of $112.18 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $112.18 million and $160,889.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00006317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00059400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.00280546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00096602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00088873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00087468 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,302.01 or 0.96932656 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00063319 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.