BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Down 68.4% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the January 14th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.22. 25,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $14.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQT. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

