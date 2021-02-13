BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

BlackLine stock traded down $16.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.47. 2,702,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,732. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -193.43 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

