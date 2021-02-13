Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.06

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.06 and last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 143795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDI. Cormark increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$193.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.62.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

